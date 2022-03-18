Local brewery using brews to help Ukraine

GRANBY, CT (WFSB) - The Brewery at Maple View Farm in Granby is taking their love of brews and turning it to help those in Ukraine.

The social media #brewforUkraine is now trending among the beer community as brewers worldwide are serving up Ukrainian beers.

Brewer John Coppeler is starting a special batch of beer today.

“It won’t have an impact on flavor. It will more be the final bitterness to the beer,” John said.

Just recently, a Ukrainian brewery released five beer recipes so professional brewers can brew them.

The Brewery at Maple View Farm in Granby decided to give it a go.

John is making a Golden Strong Ale coming in at 8%.

“Going to be more malty, not super bitter. There is a little bit of coriander to it which will provide a little bit a citrus and herbal qualities to it,” he said.

The beer already has a name which goes quite well with their farm theme.

“Since we are a family friendly brewery and on a farm, we’ve named the beer ‘Putin is Pile of Manure.’ You can take a guess at what the original name was translated as,” said owner Kate Bogli.

Kate saw the idea on social media as brewers were asking what they could do to help those in a war zone.

“There was a lot of chatter on this Facebook group that I’m in and I went to John and said we need to do this,” Kate said.

The beer will be ready in a few weeks at the brewery, and the money raised will be donated to help people in Ukraine.

“It’s probably a drop in the bucket to what the Ukrainian people need. If you follow the hashtag #brewforukraine, the spirit behind this is just overwhelming. It’s our way to show support for the Ukrainian people,” said Kate.

The recipes have been narrowed down to small batches so home brewers can also brew.

Recipes can be found here:

https://www.brewersfriend.com/homebrew/recipe/view/1258610/red-eyes-american-red-ale-pravda-beer

https://www.brewersfriend.com/homebrew/recipe/view/1259024/putin-huilo-brew-for-ukraine-gf-edition

