Advertisement

One sent to hospital after crash in Marlborough

By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MARLBOROUGH, Conn. (WFSB) - A person was sent to the hospital following a rollover on Route 2 in Marlborough.

Officials say the crash happened early Friday morning on route 2 east near Johnson Rd. When officers arrived, they found a heavily damaged pickup truck down an embankment.

Reports say Life Star was initially called due to the damage the truck sustained. However, Life Star could not fly due to the weather, officials say.

Officials used the jaws of life to extract the driver of the truck. The Colchester Fire Department assisted with getting the driver out of the truck.

The driver was then sent to the hospital for minor injuries, police say.

Crash in Marlborough
Crash in Marlborough(WFSB)

