Portland Police look for missing woman

PORTLAND, Conn. (WFSB) - Portland Police are looking for a 76-year-old woman who was reported missing on Thursday.

Police describe Rosemary Dean as a white woman who is 5′2″ with short hair.

Police say she was last seen with her hair in a bun, wearing camouflage sweatpants, a green button-up shirt, and a gray hoodie.

Dean was in a residential care facility and suffers from dementia, police say.

According to officials, she was last seen around Meshomasic State Forest in Portland.

Portland Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at (8600 342-6780, or the Middletown Central Dispatch at (860) 347-6941.

