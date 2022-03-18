Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Portland Police look for missing woman

Rosemary Dean missing
Rosemary Dean missing(WFSB)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Conn. (WFSB) - Portland Police are looking for a 76-year-old woman who was reported missing on Thursday.

Police describe Rosemary Dean as a white woman who is 5′2″ with short hair.

Police say she was last seen with her hair in a bun, wearing camouflage sweatpants, a green button-up shirt, and a gray hoodie.

Dean was in a residential care facility and suffers from dementia, police say.

According to officials, she was last seen around Meshomasic State Forest in Portland.

Portland Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at (8600 342-6780, or the Middletown Central Dispatch at (860) 347-6941.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

St. Patrick’s Day, UConn game mean busy night for bars and restaurants
St. Patrick’s Day, UConn game mean busy night for bars and restaurants
UConn men taken down by New Mexico State in first round of NCAA tourney
UConn men taken down by New Mexico State in first round of NCAA tourney
Something’s Brewing is back at Almost famous Brewing – and they are finally open and able to...
Something's Brewing at Almost Famous Brewing
Crash in Marlborough
One sent to hospital after crash in Marlborough
Mayor Stewart golf, Stanley Golf Course
Stanley Municipal Golf Course ready for the season