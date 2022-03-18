Runaway tractor trailer tires smash up state police cruiser, troopers say

WILLINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Runaway tires from a tractor trailer smashed up a state police cruiser in Willington on Friday morning.

State police said that it happened around 8:40 a.m. while a trooper was parked in a dirt area near the exit 70 ramp for Interstate 84.

The trooper said double tractor trailer tires came off a big rig that was headed westbound on the highway.

Trooper escapes serious injuries in incident: At approximately 8:40 a.m. today, a Trooper was parked off the roadway in... Posted by Connecticut State Police on Friday, March 18, 2022

The trooper escaped serious injuries and was able to safely pull the cruiser off of the highway. Minor injuries, however, were reported.

The trooper was treated at a local hospital.

The driver of the tractor trailer continued without stopping. The person has yet to be located.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 860-896-3200.

