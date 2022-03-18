Sen. Murphy to talk about U.S. aid to Ukraine

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s junior senator plans to talk about the situation in Ukraine and what the U.S. is doing about it.

Sen. Chris Murphy scheduled a news conference for 10:15 a.m. on Friday in Hartford. Stream it live below:

Murphy said he’ll talk about an additional $800 million in security assistance that the U.S. plans to provide to Ukraine.

He said the Biden administration provided a total of $1 billion in security assistance over the past week.

Murphy will also discuss President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky’s address to Congress from earlier this week and what more the U.S. can do to help.

The new $800 million assistance package includes: Eight-hundreds Stinger anti-aircraft systems, 2,000 javelin, 1,000 light anti-armor weapons, and 6,000 AT-4 anti-armor systems,100 Tactical “Switchblade” Unmanned Aerial Systems, 100 grenade launchers, 5,000 rifles, 1,000 pistols, 400 machine guns, and 400 shotguns, over 20 million rounds of small arms ammunition and grenade launcher and mortar rounds, 25,000 sets of body armor, and 25,000 helmets.

