Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Sen. Murphy to talk about U.S. aid to Ukraine

Ukraine flag
Ukraine flag(MGN)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s junior senator plans to talk about the situation in Ukraine and what the U.S. is doing about it.

Sen. Chris Murphy scheduled a news conference for 10:15 a.m. on Friday in Hartford. Stream it live below:

Murphy said he’ll talk about an additional $800 million in security assistance that the U.S. plans to provide to Ukraine.

He said the Biden administration provided a total of $1 billion in security assistance over the past week.

Murphy will also discuss President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky’s address to Congress from earlier this week and what more the U.S. can do to help.

The new $800 million assistance package includes: Eight-hundreds Stinger anti-aircraft systems, 2,000 javelin, 1,000 light anti-armor weapons, and 6,000 AT-4 anti-armor systems,100 Tactical “Switchblade” Unmanned Aerial Systems, 100 grenade launchers, 5,000 rifles, 1,000 pistols, 400 machine guns, and 400 shotguns, over 20 million rounds of small arms ammunition and grenade launcher and mortar rounds, 25,000 sets of body armor, and 25,000 helmets.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

President Joe Biden outlined additional assistance for Ukraine on Wednesday.
Zelenskyy pleads for help in impassioned speech to Congress

Latest News

Motor vehicle taxes.
Gov. to give update on his efforts to reduce CT’s motor vehicle taxes
Russian forces using airstrikes
VIDEO: American citizen killed in Ukraine
A teenager's accidental death now has U.S. lawmakers calling for a national gun storage law
A teenager’s accidental death now has US lawmakers calling for a national gun storage law
A photo of a nurse.
State proposal aims to recruit more nurses