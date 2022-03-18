Something’s Brewing at Almost Famous Brewing Company

EAST GRANBY, Conn. (WFSB) - Something’s Brewing is back at Almost famous Brewing – and they are finally open and able to serve draft beer!

Courtney Zieller met with owner Chip Glanovsky to discuss what’s been going on at the brewery.

“We’ve been open about a month now,” Glanovsky said. “We’re really psyched about what’s been happening. We’ve had great feedback, lots of people coming through. The weekends have been busier than the week.”

Glanovsky said staff is working on building up events for during the week including trivia and acoustic music.

Glanovsky said the brewery now has nine beers on draft ready for customers to try.

“We do want to expand it. Jim’s got a lot of other recipes,” Glanovsky said. “We’d like to get all the taps full of our own beers. Um, and then also once we get our craft cafe license, we’re going to bring in the wine, sell cider, and sell seltzer.

Zieller then spoke with Jim Wilfinger about the beers the brewery has on draft including a milkshake New England Style IPA

“Savoir Faire is our mango milkshake IPA,” Wilfinger said. “It’s got vanilla bean in it, so if you’re someone that maybe wouldn’t normally like an IPA, this is definitely a beer for you. It’s got the mango sweetness to it. You-you get the aroma of the vanilla beer. It’s super easy to drink, and you may have more than you want to have without really knowing it.”

The next beer Zieller and Wilfinger spoke about was a sour devil IPA called Fair Warning.

“This one is a sub – a sour, double IPA,” Wilfinger said. “We added pineapple to this one, so it has a bunch of our favorite things in it.”

The third beer is also an IPA – Salt and Light.

“It’s sort of a hybrid between a New England style and a west coast style,” Wilfinger said. “It’s not as hazy as some of the other beers we do have, but, you know, it’s our number one seller.”

The last beer Zieller and Wilfinger talked about stayed with the IPA theme.

“This one’s a double,” Wilfinger said. “So, for those people that are going, “well isn’t there a double?” we do have a double. It’s called Celebration of Mediocrity, and it also is sort of a hybrid. It’s not exactly super hazy or opaque. You can still see through it. But it’s got, you know, the appropriate level of bitterness.

Glanovsky said the brewery has a number of food trucks booked up for the weekends through September and he is hoping to get the rest of the year booked up as well.

Cheers!

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.