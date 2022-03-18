Stanley Municipal Golf Course ready for the season

NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - The Stanley Municipal Golf Course picked a good day to open for the season.

Temperatures were forecasted to reach into the 70s on Friday.

New Britain Mayor Eric Stewart took the inaugural first tee at 8:45 a.m.

“The opening of Stanley Golf Course is one of the unofficial signs that spring is finally here in New Britain,” Stewart said. “This course is a true gem within our city that attracts thousands of golfers each year, and I know this season will be no different.”

Stewart’s office said that weather permitting, beginning Saturday, March 19, the course will open weekdays at 8 a.m. and weekends at 7 a.m.

The golfing order will be first come, first serve.

Tee-time reservations are set to begin on Friday, April 1. The 19 station, covered, enclosed and heated driving range will be open seven days a week and close at 7 p.m.

