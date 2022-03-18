Suspect in Marlborough kidnapping to face judge

MARLBOROUGH, CT (WFSB) - One of the two suspects in a kidnapping and assault case is set to face a judge on Friday morning.

The case stems from a Sept. 2021 attack during which police said 20-year-old Kenneth Gordon and a 16-year-old juvenile assaulted and kidnapped a woman in a grocery store parking lot in Marlborough.

Police said the woman was beaten and put into the trunk of her car. The suspects drove to Berlin, released the victim, then set the car on fire.

The victim suffered a broken femur, a kidney injury and multiple head wounds as a result of the attack.

In the investigation, police said they were able to find the suspects’ vehicle from surveillance footage and from there, traced it back to Gordon.

Police then got the Department of Homeland Security involved to monitor Gordon’s Facebook account where it saw him discuss the suspect vehicle they had been tracking.

Gordon and the teen face kidnapping, assault, arson and robbery charges.

A friend of the victim told Channel 3 that she’s on the mend. Now six months later, she still has emotional scars.

“She’s a pretty amazing lady, so she’s healing physically rather well,” said Mark Merritt, a family friend of the victim. “I can’t speak to the mental aspect of it. I’ve spoken with her. She’s still angry, I think, about it, but it’s doing good.”

The juvenile in the case is not being identified due to his age. His case is being handled in juvenile court.

