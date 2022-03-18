Great Day CT
Traffic violation leads to gun arrest in Middletown

Shavar Bennett was arrested on gun charges.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - A man’s wrong way drive down a street in Middletown led to an arrest on gun charges.

Shavar Bennett, 20, was spotted driving the wrong way on Ferry Street on Wednesday, March 16.

After officers pulled him over, police said Bennett fled from the vehicle.

The officers pursued him.

Bennett was caught in the hallway of an apartment complex on Ferry Street.

Police said they found a .25 Auto Raven pistol loaded with five rounds of ammunition on him.

They said the serial number on it was intentionally mutilated.

Bennett was arrested and charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, illegal alteration of a firearm, possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, carrying a dangerous weapon, interfering with police and criminal possession of a firearm.

He was held on a $250,000 surety bond and faced a judge on Thursday, March 17.

