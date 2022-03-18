Great Day CT
Watebury teacher fired after 2 arrests

Police arrested and charged Kerry Lyn Caviasca with two counts of risk of injury to a minor and...
Police arrested and charged Kerry Lyn Caviasca with two counts of risk of injury to a minor and two counts of reckless endangerment in the second degree.(Watertwon Police Department)
By Patricia Del Rio and Ashley RK Smith
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - A Waterbury teacher who was arrested for leaving her children home alone while she went on vacation has been fired.

The decision by the board of education came down tonight.

It’s a story that made headlines not just here in Connecticut, but around the country.

A woman went on vacation to Florida with her boyfriend for a few nights back in November, leaving her kids in the basement and telling them to eat candy.

After her arrest, the Waterbury School District placed her on leave and did an independent investigation.

Thirty-six-year-old Waterbury School teacher Kerry Caviasca was fired in a unanimous decision by the BOE.

Her termination coming in the wake of her arrest after the November Thanksgiving break when she went away for two days and two nights with her boyfriend leaving her two children, both under age 12, alone in their Watertown home.

The children’s father alerted police when he couldn’t get in touch with them.

The kids told police they were told to stay in the basement.

Text messages between the kids and their mother are troubling.

One saying, “hi mom. What are we going to have for dinner?”

Kerry responded saying, “just eat candy. I’m sorry.”

They also texted their mother asking permission to use the bathroom. She responded, “quick no lights.”

Kerry Caviasca was arrested a second time in January.

She allegedly confronted her ex-boyfriend at his house and demanded money she claimed he owed her and allegedly got in his SUV.

She was charged with breach of peace, harassment and attempt to commit larceny.

Those charges are separate from the risk of injury to a minor charges and reckless endangerment charges she faces with the regard to the November incident with her children.

She is next due back in court May third.

