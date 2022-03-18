Waterbury Police: Two ejected after crash, one died

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Two people were ejected from a car following an accident on Thomaston Avenue on Thursday.

Waterbury Police were called to 1225 Thomaston Avenue around 10:00 pm on reports of a car accident.

According to police reports, a 38-year-old New Britain man was driving in the area when the accident happened. He and his passenger, a 42-year-old Waterbury woman, were ejected from the car during the accident, according to police.

The woman was transported via ambulance to Saint Mary’s hospital, where she passed away from her injuries, reports say.

Police say the driver is at Waterbury Hospital where he is currently in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

Officials say they are actively investigating this crash.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Crash Reconstruction Unit at (203) 346-3975.

