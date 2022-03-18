Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Waterbury Police: Two ejected after crash, one died

generic graphic
generic graphic(MGN)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Two people were ejected from a car following an accident on Thomaston Avenue on Thursday.

Waterbury Police were called to 1225 Thomaston Avenue around 10:00 pm on reports of a car accident.

According to police reports, a 38-year-old New Britain man was driving in the area when the accident happened. He and his passenger, a 42-year-old Waterbury woman, were ejected from the car during the accident, according to police.

The woman was transported via ambulance to Saint Mary’s hospital, where she passed away from her injuries, reports say.

Police say the driver is at Waterbury Hospital where he is currently in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

Officials say they are actively investigating this crash.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Crash Reconstruction Unit at (203) 346-3975.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

UConn men taken down by New Mexico State in first round of NCAA tourney
UConn men taken down by New Mexico State in first round of NCAA tourney
St. Patrick’s Day, UConn game mean busy night for bars and restaurants
St. Patrick’s Day, UConn game mean busy night for bars and restaurants
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
Ukraine flag
Sen. Murphy to talk about U.S. aid to Ukraine