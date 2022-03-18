Wilby High’s rookie robotics team takes home a win

WATERBRUY, CT (WFSB) – The first time’s the charm for a high school robotics team at a high school in Waterbury.

Wilby High School has been hosting robotics competitions for years, but it never had a team compete until this past weekend.

The rookies came out on top and took the win, which they said was particularly special for them.

Tyrone was the creation of Team 8889, Wilby High’s robotics team.

It was its first robot and its first winner at the FIRST Robotics New England District Competition in Waterbury on Sunday.

The win came as a complete surprise for the team.

“We expected to be very low on the charts,” said Laila Johnson, Team 8889 member.

“We expected to do above average and then do average next time,” said Smith Bernard, Team 8889 captain.

Bernard and Johnson said it’s mostly because they didn’t have as much time as other teams.

They built Tyrone in about five weeks.

“Everyone else started in January, because that’s when kickoff is,” Johnson said. “So, they got their kits in January, and they started. We got ours in February, that first week of February.”

“Just basically like, two boxes of stuff,” Bernard said. “It really was just stuff!”

They said they built every aspect of Tyrone with the help of their coaches.

Channel 3 was told they didn’t get him completely finished until about an hour before competition.

Team 8889 said it prides itself on its diversity.

“I think it’s a very fair representation of our school, how diverse the team is,” Bernard said.

The team said it’s diversity usually not seen in STEM.

Johnson and Smith said it added a desire to represent not just for their school, but for people that look like them.

“Especially at the competition, because we didn’t see a lot of people that look like us,” Johnson said.

Team 8889 and Tyrone still have a few more competitions this year.

“We want to say good luck to the other teams,” Bernard said.

“And we wish them the best of luck and we hope that they compete as well,” Johnson said.

The team also was honored as the highest rookie seed.

It earned the Rookie Inspiration Award.

Team 8889 won as an alliance. It partnered with Aces High from Windsor Locks and Bobcat Robotics from South Windsor.

