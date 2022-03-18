Woodstock Academy welcomes Ukrainian refugees

WOODSTOCK, Conn. (WFSB) - Woodstock Academy will be getting a new student on Monday, an 18-year-old from Ukraine.

Until then, the school is making sure everything is ready to make them feel welcome.

Juniors Lenn Favreau and Delaney Canti can’t keep it in, they’re ready to welcome their newest classmate Monday.

Hopefully to give them some normalcy, after seeing their home become a warzone.

“Just talking with them as you’d talk with anyone else just because you want to make an environment where they can feel safe and accepted,” said Lenn Favreau.

Head of School Christopher Sandford says it’s the school’s mission to help.

In the past, they’ve taken in students from natural disasters. “Some of ‘em stayed and graduated from the academy,” said Sandford.

But from a war-torn country? This is a first.

Monday’s new student arrived in Massachusetts from Poland this week and will be staying with a family friend.

In total around eight to ten Ukrainian students will be coming to Woodstock Academy.

“The other students that are going to be coming are just going to be getting off a plane by themselves and we’re going to have to coordinate their transportation from whatever airport they land at. We’re telling them just to get here, we will get you to our campus,” said Sandford.

Assistant Head of School for Enrollment Amy Favreau recruits students from all over the world.

She says while the school will be doing a lot, they could use some help, too.

They’re collecting donations for visas, health care, and so much more.

“We want them to be able to attend the prom, we want them to be able to go to the soccer game and be a part of that and do all the weekend activities that all of our kids do. So, we have put together a fund to support that,” said Amy Favreau.

As the school tidies up the new students’ schedules and bedrooms, students like Lenn and Delaney are ready to help them make a home away from home.

“For them to take that step and say they want to continue with their hopes and dreams during such a hard time, I give huge props to them,” said Delaney Canti.

