61-year-old woman attacked, robbed in Hamden parking lot

HAMDEN, Conn. (WFSB) – A 61-year-old woman was robbed in the Hamden Plaza parking lot on 2100 Dixwell Avenue.

The attack happened earlier today, November 1, at around 5p.m.

She was knocked down to the ground from behind and her pocketbook was forcibly grabbed from her.

The woman had injuries to her lower back and upper body from the attack.

Police say the suspect was described as a black man, about 16 to 17 years old, 5′8″ to 5′10″, thin, with low cut hair that is shaved on the sides.

Police say he was wearing black pants and a back hooded sweatshirt.

Police are currently investigating this robbery.

Police are urging any witness or anyone with surveillance photos or videos of the possible suspect to contact Detective Mark Sheppard of the Hamden Police Department at (203) 230-4047.

