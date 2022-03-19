Great Day CT
74-year-old woman injured in Hamden car-jacking

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(6abc Philadelphia / YouTube)
By Ashley RK Smith
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A 74-year-old woman was injured in a car-jacking at the Hamden Plaza on Dixwell Avenue.

The victim was placing her bags into her car, when she was thrown to the ground from behind. She was taken to a local hospital for serious injuries.

The police investigation showed that three suspects fled in the stolen car.

They arrived in a different stolen vehicle, which was recovered by police at the crime scene.

The recovered stolen vehicle is believed to be involved in a theft of a pocketbook from a car at a gas station a short time earlier.

Police in New Haven later recovered the carjacking victim’s car.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Hamden Police Department at 203-230-4000.

