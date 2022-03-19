Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Families displaced after early morning fire in Hartford, officials say

A fire in Hartford early Saturday morning left two families displaced.
By Evan Sobol
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Two families are displaced after a fire early Saturday morning in Hartford.

Hartford fire officials say the fire was at a building on Heath Street in the Parkville neighborhood.

The fire was first called in around 3:08 a.m., said Hartford Fire District Chief Mario Oquendo Jr.

Officials say there was also a brush fire and a dumpster fire in the same area.

All the fires are under control, officials say.

Nobody was injured.

Hartford Fire says seven adults and four children are displaced and will be assisted by the American Red Cross.

“Busy evening for our Hartford Firefighters as they battled their 3rd working fire in less than 24 Hours,” Oquendo Jr said.

The cause is under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s office.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

We’re back to the fog, clouds, and showers for Saturday. On the flip side, we’ll have...
Forecast: Bright with record warmth today, then more rain...
Tomorrow will be a big day for the City of Hartford. Several events are planned, including the...
Rain won’t stop Hartford’s St. Patrick’s Day
A Middletown bakery is making sure that a Ukrainian family that just arrived getting a warm...
Middletown bakery raises money for Ukrainian refugee family
A fire in Hartford early Saturday morning left two families displaced.
VIDEO: Hartford fire leaves families displaced