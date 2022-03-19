Families displaced after early morning fire in Hartford, officials say

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Two families are displaced after a fire early Saturday morning in Hartford.

Hartford fire officials say the fire was at a building on Heath Street in the Parkville neighborhood.

The fire was first called in around 3:08 a.m., said Hartford Fire District Chief Mario Oquendo Jr.

Officials say there was also a brush fire and a dumpster fire in the same area.

All the fires are under control, officials say.

Nobody was injured.

Hartford Fire says seven adults and four children are displaced and will be assisted by the American Red Cross.

“Busy evening for our Hartford Firefighters as they battled their 3rd working fire in less than 24 Hours,” Oquendo Jr said.

The cause is under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s office.

