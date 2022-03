WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A 61-year-old man was injured in a car vs. motorcycle crash at the intersection of Trout Brook Drive and Lawler Road.

The man, who was the driver of the motorcycle, was taken to a local hospital for treatment. He is in critical condition.

The West Hartford Traffic Division responded to the scene and are investigating the incident.

