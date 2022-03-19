Naugatuck FD respond after woman’s hand gets stuck in meat grinder

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WFSB) - The Naugatuck Fire Department responded after a woman’s right hand became stuck in an electric home meat grinder on March 19.

The fire departments says the woman’s hand appeared to be stuck in the grinder, with the top of her wrist in the shoot, and her fingers caught in the auger.

They were able to removed the auger and shoot with her hand inside. She was taken to a local hospital by ambulance, then transferred to Yale.

Fire fighters were able to remove the auger and shoot from the body of the machine in a few minutes due to a missing screw.

The Naugatuck Fire Department was assisted by the Naugatuck Police and EMS.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.