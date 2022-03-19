Great Day CT
Naugatuck FD respond after woman’s hand gets stuck in meat grinder

A photo of a fire truck.
A photo of a fire truck.(MGN)
By Ashley RK Smith
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WFSB) - The Naugatuck Fire Department responded after a woman’s right hand became stuck in an electric home meat grinder on March 19.

The fire departments says the woman’s hand appeared to be stuck in the grinder, with the top of her wrist in the shoot, and her fingers caught in the auger.

They were able to removed the auger and shoot with her hand inside. She was taken to a local hospital by ambulance, then transferred to Yale.

Fire fighters were able to remove the auger and shoot from the body of the machine in a few minutes due to a missing screw.

The Naugatuck Fire Department was assisted by the Naugatuck Police and EMS.

