PD: 19-year-old woman dead after rollover crash in Meriden

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – Police say a 19-year-old woman is dead after a rollover crash in Meriden early Saturday morning.

The crash on Research Parkway was reported to police around 2:53 a.m.

“Upon Emergency Services arrival, a 19-year-old female was discovered trapped in her vehicle that was upside down, coming to final rest on its roof after striking a tree,” Meriden police said.

Authorities say she was extricated from the vehicle and taken to the hospital where she died of her injuries.

Police say Yanilis Santiago, of Middletown, was on her way home from work.

“Santiago was traveling at a high rate of speed, lost control of her vehicle veering off the right side of the roadway in the area of 157 Research Parkway striking the tree,” police said.

Research Parkway was closed between Pomeroy Avenue and East Main Street was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

“Anyone who may have witnessed this crash or worked with Ms. Santiago who may have information about the events prior to the crash is asked to call the Meriden Police Department at 203-630-6201,” police said. “Officer Joe Vazquez is the primary investigator working 3-11 shift or Sgt. Stanley Zajac who works 7-3 shift.”

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.