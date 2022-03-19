PD: Man injured in overnight shooting in Hartford
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 7:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured in Hartford early Saturday morning.
Police say officers responded to Garden Street around 12:49 a.m. for the report of a person shot.
The male victim had a gunshot wound and was taken to a nearby hospital.
Authorities say he has non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Hartford Police tip line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).
Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.