Police: Bicyclist seriously injured in hit-and-run in Hamden

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – Police are investigating after a bicyclist was seriously injured in a hit-and-run in Hamden Friday night.

The crash happened around 8:45 p.m. on Whitney Avenue.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that the bicyclist was traveling south on Whitney Avenue, when he was struck by a vehicle which was also traveling southbound,” Hamden police say.

Authorities say the vehicle fled the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital for serious injuries.

Police say the vehicle is suspected to have damage to its front end and passenger side.

“A passerby noticed the victim on the side of the road and called 911,” police said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the Hamden Police Department at 203-230-4000.

