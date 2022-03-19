Rain won’t stop Hartford’s St. Patrick’s Day

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Tomorrow will be a big day for the City of Hartford. Several events are planned, including the St Patrick’s Day Parade.

The city is very excited to welcome it back since it’s been three years.

The celebrations did kickoff tonight at the St Patrick’s - St Anthony’s Church downtown.

Elizabeth Saunders is the parade grand marshal.

“There are no words. I am so excited. I am so humbled. I am so honored to be the one they chose. This year on our 50th anniversary,’ she said.

Saunders will lead and walk the parade route to honor all things Irish.

Parade route (Hartford)

“It’s going to be the first coming back bringing the streets a live again. In Hartford. With our Irish culture. Our faith. Bringing the parade back and seeing the streets hopefully filled with people is going to be very enlightening and very rewarding,” said Saunders.

Besides being covered in green, the Capitol City will be filled with cars. On top of the parade, the XL Center is hosting Monster Jam and the Yard Goats are having a fan fest.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said, “so, we encourage everybody who is coming in tomorrow to plan to get there early. And also go to our website or social media to check out road closures. But encourage everyone to come out its going to be a wet but warm day. "

Despite the projected bad weather, which actually postponed the parade last week, Saunders says, nothing will stop them this time. “Come out and joins us on the streets of Hartford. We are going to have a lot of giveaways. We have prizes. We have t-shirts also we have umbrellas too.”

The parade kicks off at 11 a.m. at the Capitol and ends at the Memorial Arch.

