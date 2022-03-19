Great Day CT
Torrington Police arrest 2 on drug charges

Torrington drug bust
Torrington drug bust(Torrington Police)
By Ashley RK Smith
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TORRINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - The Torrington Police Department arrested two people on drug charges on March 19.

Kyle Rinaldi and Alyssa Lamonde were charged with Possession with Intent to Sell Narcotics (Fentanyl Pills), Possession with Intent to Sell Narcotics (Fentanyl), Possession with Intent to Sell Narcotics (Cocaine), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Rinaldi was also charged with Operating a Drug Factory.

On 3/18/2022 the Torrington Police Detective Division, along with members of the Statewide Narcotics Task Force,...

Posted by City of Torrington Police Department on Saturday, March 19, 2022

Torrington Police Detective Division, and the Statewide Narcotics Task Force executed a second story apartment on 835 New Harwinton Road.

Police found 1,181 blue pills. The pills were tested and showed a presumptive positive result for Fentanyl.  

Around 110 wax folds containing an off white colored powdery substance were also found.  The wax folds were tested and showed a presumptive positive result for Fentanyl.  

Around 10 grams of a white powdery substance was found which showed a presumptive positive result for cocaine.  

Police also found two digital scales, vacuum sealing equipment and bags, and unused narcotics packaging.

Rinaldi is being held on a Police set $250,000 bond, and Lamonde is being held on a $25,000 bond.

