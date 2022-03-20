Great Day CT
CSP searching for missing

Benjamin Waxler
By Ashley RK Smith
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEACON FALLS, Conn. (WFSB) - The Connecticut State Police (CSP) are looking for Benjamin Waxler, a missing 39-year-old.

Waxler was last seen at 5:30 a.m., on March 20, on foot.

He was reported to be in an altered mental state and is believed to be non-compliant with his prescribed medications.

Anyone with any information that may aid in identifying the location of Benjamin Waxler please call Troop I - Bethany at (203) 393-4200.

