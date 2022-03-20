Friday Night Frenzy: 2022 CIAC Winter Championships

CONNECTICUT. (WFSB) - The Connecticut Association of Schools (CIAC) held their 2022 Winter Championships on March 19, at the Mohegan Sun Arena.

Bristol Central won the Boys Basketball II division. They beat NW Catholica 56 - 36.

Daniel Hand beat Kolbe 56 - 39 to secure the Boys Basketball III division.

Windham took the Boys Basketball V division championship. They beat SMSA 62 - 56.

In the Girls Basketball L division, ND-Ffld beat Newington 60-45.

Thomaston took the win in the Girls Basketball S division. They beat Coventry 42 - 38.

