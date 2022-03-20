Police: One injured in Milford shooting

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) – One person is in the hospital after a shooting in Milford Sunday morning.

Police say the shooting happened on Housatonic Drive just before 10 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found one victim with a gunshot wound to the back, police said.

Milford police say the victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

A suspect was taken into custody, police said.

“This is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public,” Milford police said.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area as officers continue to investigate.

