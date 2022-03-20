Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Police: One injured in Milford shooting

Milford Police
Milford Police(WFSB File)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) – One person is in the hospital after a shooting in Milford Sunday morning.

Police say the shooting happened on Housatonic Drive just before 10 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found one victim with a gunshot wound to the back, police said.

Milford police say the victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

A suspect was taken into custody, police said.

“This is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public,” Milford police said.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area as officers continue to investigate.

Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
Channel 3's Lorin Richardson says the first day of spring will be cloudy, and there is a chance...
Technical Discussion: Above average warmth continues into our first week of spring!
VIDEO: Connecticut Fishing and Outdoor Show returns Friday
VIDEO: Connecticut Fishing and Outdoor Show returns Friday
Police are investigating another crime incident at a popular shopping plaza in Hamden.
VIDEO: Shoppers targeted at shopping plaza in Hamden