Portland Police search for missing woman

Rosemarie Dean
Rosemarie Dean(Portland selectman)
By Ashley RK Smith
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Conn. (WFSB) - Portland Police are searching for Rosemarie Dean, a missing 75-year old-woman.

Dean was last seen on March 17 wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, green button-up shirt, and camo pajama pants.

*Update: 3:55 pm Saturday, March 19 - I just spoke with Captain Milardo. The Portland Police are doing everything...

Posted by Ryan Curley - Portland First Selectman on Friday, March 18, 2022

She has brown eyes, and brown hair. She is 5′2″ and around 140 lbs.

Anyone with information should contact the Portland Police at 860-347-6941.

