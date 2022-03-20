Portland Police search for missing woman
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Conn. (WFSB) - Portland Police are searching for Rosemarie Dean, a missing 75-year old-woman.
Dean was last seen on March 17 wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, green button-up shirt, and camo pajama pants.
She has brown eyes, and brown hair. She is 5′2″ and around 140 lbs.
Anyone with information should contact the Portland Police at 860-347-6941.
