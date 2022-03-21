Bees begin to pollinate

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WFSB) - While many may be tempted to get outside to start clearing out their gardens, experts recommend waiting.

It’s officially spring, which means it’s the prime time for bees to start pollinating. Bees and other pollinators use gardens to pollinate.

Local high schools are taking advantage of this prime pollinator time.

Amity High School has an alternative high school program where students keep hives for hundreds of thousands of bees in the summer. Bees start pollinating in the spring and students say they harvest the honey in July.

Amity High School teacher Sean Malloy says that bees are difficult this time of year because of the cooler temperatures.

“They’re flying but it’s a little too cold for us to go in and take the hives apart and work with them. They tend to get a little cranky if it’s under 60°. They’re looking for warmth, so they’ll come onto your body because it’s warm and on days like this, until it gets a little warmer, we get covered in bees.”

Protecting bees and pollinators

