Crews respond to house fire in Portland

Breaking news.
(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 6:09 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PORTLAND, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters were called to a home in Portland on Monday morning.

They said a house on Laurel Way was completely destroyed by a fire.

The call came in around 1 a.m.

Multiple companies were called to the scene, including Middletown, East Hampton, Westfield, Glastonbury and the South District.

There’s no word on what caused the fire or if anyone was hurt.

