Crews respond to house fire in Portland

PORTLAND, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters were called to a home in Portland on Monday morning.

They said a house on Laurel Way was completely destroyed by a fire.

The call came in around 1 a.m.

Multiple companies were called to the scene, including Middletown, East Hampton, Westfield, Glastonbury and the South District.

There’s no word on what caused the fire or if anyone was hurt.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.