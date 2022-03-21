Hamden police searching for suspects after carjacking at popular shopping plaza

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Hamden police are working to catch the suspects responsible for a carjacking at a popular shopping plaza.

Officers say a woman in her 70s was thrown to the ground and her car was stolen.

Attacks seem to be happening more often in the plaza.

The area is on the police department’s radar.

Car windows have been smashed in the past, and other women have been targets.

A lot more security is being seen in the shopping plaza.

This is after a carjacking in broad daylight.

Around 3 p.m. Friday afternoon police say a 74-year-old woman was violently thrown to the ground in the parking lot.

A Shoprite employee noticed the woman was seriously hurt.

“She said guys came up to her, hit her from behind, took her car keys and took off. And she didn’t see them at all,” said Christian Rodriguez, Shoprite employee.

The woman was putting purchases in her car at the time.

Rodriguez says he helped the woman get up from off the ground.

“I waited with her until the ambulance and cops came. I stayed by her side until she was safely away with the ambulance,” he said.

Police are still looking for the three suspects who took off in the woman’s vehicle.

The vehicle was found in New Haven.

“I feel bad for her. I feel bad for her.”

This attack is like a few others that happened in the plaza.

Last month an 83-year-old woman was also knocked to the ground by a man who attempted to steal her purse.

In November, a 61-year-old woman was attacked from behind, thrown to the ground and had her purse stolen.

There are also reports of several vehicles with their car windows smashed and items stolen.

“I was here the other day and there was a cop in the middle here. They should do that every day. It’s up to the owners of the shopping center but that’s what they should do,” said Dave Reichbntahl of Hamden.

Shoppers say more needs to be done to deter these criminals.

“They get away with murder. They put them in jail for two hours and then they’re out. The law isn’t right.”

The victim is recovering at the hospital.

The police department is urging shoppers to be vigilant.

