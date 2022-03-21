Local police departments sending gear to Ukraine

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT (WFSB) - As the fighting rages on, local police departments are the latest in a long line of Connecticut residents doing whatever they can to help those in Ukraine stay safe.

On Monday in Fairfield County, several police departments are sending over some of their older gear they’re no longer using.

More than 200 pieces of protective equipment like bullet proof vests and helmets will be boxed up and shipped to Ukraine.

Spearheaded by the Fairfield Police Department, this is the effort of several departments from across Fairfield County who answered the call when local leaders reached out.

Members of the Ukrainian American Club of Southport came up with the idea of collecting protective gear that was no longer being used.

There is nothing wrong with the vests, but in the U.S., law enforcement industry standards mean the vests get replaced every 5 years.

The previously warn vests and helmets will go to the Ukrainian American Coordinating Council.

From there, a Ukrainian organization that’s on the ground, which is licensed by the State Department and the Department of Defense, will then distribute the equipment to local defense teams in hotspots across Ukraine.

“It helps us give back. As police officers, we’re out on the road every day, trying to keep everybody safe, they’re over there trying to keep their land safe and their families safe, so there’s a lot of parallels there. The hope is they go over there and they’re used for a good cause and they protect lives,” said Fairfield Police Chief Robert Kalamaras.

Not just the police are helping out.

A local veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan that has connections to Ukraine is also lending a hand and his expertise.

