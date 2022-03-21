Middletown police seek donations for Ukrainian refugees

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - An overwhelming show of support for Ukraine continues from all over the country and right in Connecticut.

The Middletown Police Department asked the public to join them in an act of humanitarian aid starting Monday morning.

The department said it organized ways for people to help.

Early Monday morning, Ukrainian officials rejected a Russian demand to surrender the port city of Mariupol.

Residents there said they endured some of the most severe attacks by Russian forces.

Later this week, President Joe Biden said he will meet with NATO allies in Brussels about the situation.

Meanwhile, the United Nations said 10 million people have been displaced in Ukraine, with more than 3 million leaving the country.

That’s the focus of drives such as that of Middletown police.

They are looking for nonperishable dry goods such as:

Power/protein bars (food that requires little-to-no preparation)

Any type of medical supplies

Baby diapers

Diaper rash ointment/creams

The items can be dropped off in the lobby of the Middletown Police Department at 222 Main St. in Middletown.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.