Police: 17-year-old killed in New Haven shooting

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A 17-year-old is dead after a shooting in New Haven Sunday night, police say.

Police say the shooting happened between Orchard Street and Charles Street around 8:57 p.m.

Upon arrival officers found a 17-year-old male who had been struck.

Police say he succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

The victim has not been identified.

Any witnesses are asked to contact New Haven police.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.