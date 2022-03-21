Power outage forces classes to cancel at UConn

STORRS, CT (WFSB) - A significant power outage on the University of Connecticut’s Storrs campus forced the school to cancel classes until noon on Monday.

The cancellation applied to both in-person and online classes.

Regional campus in-person classes will proceed as usual.

“Students will be provided further information about dining and residential life facilities,” said Michael Enright, UConn spokesperson. “Essential employees report to work as usual. Other employees should refrain from reporting to work until further notice. Employees in route to or already on the Storrs campus who would not need to report to work in this situation should consult with their manager for further guidance until more information is known.”

A further update will be provided later this morning when more information becomes available.

