Reese Witherspoon acquires film rights to Dolly Parton novel

Parton is teaming with Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine media company for an adaptation of the best-selling novel she co-wrote with James Patterson, “Run, Rose Run.”(Eva Rinaldi / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — With some support from her friend Reese Witherspoon, Dolly Parton is looking to be a movie star again.

Parton is teaming with Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine media company for an adaptation of the best-selling novel she co-wrote with James Patterson, “Run, Rose Run.” Published in early March, the Nashville-based book centers on a bond between an aspiring country singer and a retired country superstar, a character Parton has said during media interviews that she was anxious to play on film.

“James and I love Reese and look forward to working with her and her wonderful team,” Parton said in a statement Monday.

Witherspoon, who grew up in Nashville and won an Oscar for playing country great June Carter Cash in “Walk the Line,” said in a statement that Parton had long been one of her idols.

“Dolly Parton is not only an icon to me, but a true inspiration to women and girls everywhere,” Witherspoon said. “My admiration for her grew to even greater heights when reading ‘Run, Rose, Run,’ a gripping and heartbreaking book I couldn’t put down. I couldn’t feel more honored to be working alongside her and James to bring this remarkable story to the screen.”

Parton has mostly acted in television in recent years, including a guest appearance on “Grace & Frankie,” but in the 1980s and 1990s starred in such feature films as “9 to 5,” “Steel Magnolias” and “Straight Talk.”

