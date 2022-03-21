Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Sen. Blumenthal calls for more aid to help Ukrainian refugees

Sen. Richard Blumenthal advocated for more aid for Ukraine during an event on Sunday.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s senior senator advocated for more aid to help Ukrainian refugees.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal made a stop at a restaurant in New Britain on Sunday.

Blumenthal shared his experience at the Polish-Ukrainian border.

The Democrat also talked about relief efforts and war aid to Ukrainian and Polish communities.

“Right now, there is no fair fight,” he said. “There’s a reign of terror from the sky. The Russians dominate from the air.”

Blumenthal said what Russia is doing is genocidal.

He called their use of hypersonic missiles a dangerous escalation of the war.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sen. Richard Blumenthal calls for more aid for Ukraine.
VIDEO: Blumenthal advocates for more aid for Ukraine
Lamont on car taxes
NEWS CONFERENCE: Gov. gives update on his efforts to reduce CT’s motor vehicle taxes
Ukraine flag
Sen. Murphy talks about U.S. aid to Ukraine
Sen. Chris Murphy
NEWS CONFERENCE: Sen. Murphy talks about Ukraine situation