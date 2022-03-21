Sen. Blumenthal calls for more aid to help Ukrainian refugees

NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s senior senator advocated for more aid to help Ukrainian refugees.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal made a stop at a restaurant in New Britain on Sunday.

Blumenthal shared his experience at the Polish-Ukrainian border.

The Democrat also talked about relief efforts and war aid to Ukrainian and Polish communities.

“Right now, there is no fair fight,” he said. “There’s a reign of terror from the sky. The Russians dominate from the air.”

Blumenthal said what Russia is doing is genocidal.

He called their use of hypersonic missiles a dangerous escalation of the war.

