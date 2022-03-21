Shoreline rentals for the summer already being snatched up

(WFSB) - Your chance of securing a summer place on the Connecticut shore right now is slim to none.

One good barometer every year is Hawks Nest Beach in Old Lyme.

All these cottages had a deadline to be rented last month for this coming summer, and they’re done.

If you’re lucky you may see a “For Rent” sign here and there, but your choice of weeks is limited.

“There’s a lot of demand for families to stay within Connecticut,” said State Senator Paul Formica (R – Niantic).

Formica is rehabbing the cottage next door he bought just to rent to vacationers.

“For a property like this what’s the going rate these days typically?” Eyewitness News asked.

“Well I think this close to the beach and a neighborhood like this you’re looking at anywhere from $3-$5 thousand a week probably,” Formica said.

“It’s hot. With summer rentals going very quickly. The inventory is down because the sales market has been so strong,” said Aulay Carlson, a realtor.

At Shore and Country Real Estate in Old Lyme, veteran realtor Aulay Carlson says he’s only got 35-40 properties with weeks available.

“If families are watching this story tonight do they have a snowball’s chance? Finding a place?” Eyewitness News asked.

“They do. But they need to pick up the phone or get on the computer now,” Aulay said.

The website VRBO shows there are more than 1600 private rentals available.

When you head west towards Madison, the rental time frames and costs quadruple.

“The majority of homeowners will rent it for the month. July or August and anywhere from the shoreline, let’s say Branford to Old Saybrook, it’s going to run from $6 thousand a month to $40 thousand a month,” said Susan Knapp with 7 Year Realty.

Get out the checkbook and lock it in now.

“The more you wait you’re getting to the point now where you can’t be as picky,” Aulay said.

