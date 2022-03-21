UConn takes on UCF tonight in Storrs

STORRS, CT (WFSB) - The University of Connecticut women’s basketball team is set to take on the University of Central Florida in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The game is set Monday night at Gampel Pavilion on the UConn Storrs campus.

The Knights, who are still members of the American Athletic Conference, faced UConn 13 times when the Huskies were members. They went 0-13 against them.

However, UCF got close during one of the last times the teams met. The first time they met during the 2020 season, UConn edged them 59-52.

Now UCF is fresh off its first-ever victory over Florida in the tournament’s first round. The Knights beat the Gators 69-52.

Meanwhile, the 2nd-seeded Huskies surged past 15th seeded Mercer on Saturday during the first round.

UConn’s Christyn Williams was the high scorer with 13 pounds in the 83-38 victory, which was also played in Storrs.

Paige Bueckers added 12 points and dished 5 assists.

Mercer’s Shannon Titus scored 12 for the Bears.

UConn and UCF tip off at 9 p.m. The game can be seen on ESPN.

