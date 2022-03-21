Ukraine benefit concert held in New Haven

CONNECTICUT. (WFSB) - Communities across the state are working to raise money for the people of Ukraine.

The latest fundraiser happened tonight in New Haven.

It was a packed house tonight at Saint Thomas More Chapel in New Haven.

Dozens came out for a concert fundraiser to support Ukraine.

Many were so touched by the music that they left in tears.

Barbara Hawes said, “I’m in tears that was so powerful and so moving.”

Karolina Wojteczko performed at the vigil. She grew up in Poland near the Ukraine border.

Wojteczko said, “I had to sing through tears.”

She says every time she sings these songs, she feels connected to the refugees of Ukraine.

“I was very angry in the beginning what’s going on in the whole however I know anger isn’t going to solve problems, so I turned my anger into what I know how to do what I have been doing which is singing,” said Wojteczko.

This is the second time Wojteczko sang this program to benefit Ukraine. Saint Thomas More Chapel held another benefit concert last Wednesday for Yale students.

They were able to raise $2,500.

The money raised tonight will go refugees in both Poland and Ukraine.

“I’m hoping I can help just a little bit make a difference to those families that have been displaced and are literally sleeping on the floors and have no homes, no fathers, right now next to them,” said Wojteczko

Wojteczko had a powerful message for attendees at the end of the concert.

“As long as we’re all with them, they cannot lose. They will win,” said Hawes.

Wojteczko said, “it was about unity that we can all unite and do the right thing. We can strive for peace in the world and be together.”

