Watertown police post warning about ATVs on public streets

WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) - With the warm weather comes the illegal ATV riders, according to police.

The Watertown Police Department posted a warning over the weekend that urged people to be on the lookout for riders illegally riding their ATVs and dirt bikes on public streets.

On March 15, it reported a sighting of six of them riding through the Main Street, Echo Lake Road, and Thomaston Road areas, which they described as busy parts of town.

Police said the riders were recklessly riding.

“The Watertown Police Department is taking this issue very seriously, and will be rigorously following up on all leads to bring the persons responsible for this reckless and dangerous behavior to justice,” police said. “The Watertown Police Department is asking the public for assistance.”

**ATV/Motorcycle Mob Alert** As the weather warms up it is anticipated the dirt bike/ATV issues we experienced over the... Posted by Watertown CT Police Department on Wednesday, March 16, 2022

They said anyone with any information about the riders, including any photos or videos, are asked to email the information to Watertown police’s tips email tips@watertownctpd.org.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.