AR-15 variant rifles, handguns seized as part of large state police ‘ghost guns’ trafficking investigation

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A long term investigation into the illegal trafficking of “ghost guns” led to an arrest and the seizure of guns, drugs and other contraband.

State police said they arrested 36-year-old Bryan Joyce of Southington on March 21 following operations that spanned Shelton, Waterbury and Wolcott.

Bryan Joyce of Southington faces a list of weapons and narcotics-related charges. (Connecticut State Police)

Troopers said warrant executions resulted in the seizure of multiple illegally sold and possessed firearms to include AR-15 variant rifles and handguns, and high capacity magazines and ammunition. They said they also seized an amount of narcotics and other contraband.

More of the weapons and contraband seized by the Connecticut State police. (Connecticut State Police)

Detectives said Joyce faces a long list of illegal gun sales and drug charges.

They expect further arrests to be made.

They said the investigation is part of the collaborative law enforcement effort to disrupt weapons related violence in the State of Connecticut.

The long term investigation continues to be conducted by the Connecticut State Police Statewide Firearms Trafficking Task Force and Statewide Urban Violence Cooperative Crime Control Task Force, with help from the Statewide Narcotics Task Force southwest and north central offices, Bridgeport Police Department, Shelton Police Department, Orange Police Department, Waterbury Police Department, Hartford Police Department, and ATF.

Their efforts were focused in the greater Waterbury area.

