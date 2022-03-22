Crews battle large fire in East Windsor

EAST WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) – Crews are battling a large fire at an apartment building on Church Street in East Windsor Monday night.

Fire officials say flames went through the roof of the building.

Retired Fire Chief Loos with the East Windsor Fire Department says there are reports of people still inside.

There are neighboring homes close by, fire officials said.

There is no word on how the fire started.

Fire departments from Enfield and South Windsor are assisting.

