Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Crews battle large fire in East Windsor

A photo of a fire truck.
A photo of a fire truck.(MGN)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) – Crews are battling a large fire at an apartment building on Church Street in East Windsor Monday night.

Fire officials say flames went through the roof of the building.

Retired Fire Chief Loos with the East Windsor Fire Department says there are reports of people still inside.

There are neighboring homes close by, fire officials said.

There is no word on how the fire started.

Fire departments from Enfield and South Windsor are assisting.

Channel 3 has a crew on the way to the scene. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Mayor Kevin Scarpati shares new information on the Meriden shooting.
VIDEO: Mayor Scarpati shares new information on Meriden shooting
Shoreline rentals for coastal homes are already being snatched up.
Shoreline rentals for the summer already being snatched up
Meteorologist Mark Dixon says mild and dry conditions will continue.
Technical Discussion: Dry & bright for one more day, then unsettled through Friday!
Spring is prime time for bees to pollinate
Bees begin to pollinate