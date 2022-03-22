CT is among the states with the worst taxpayer return on investment, report says

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut ranks among the states with the worst taxpayer return on investment, according to a new report.

The personal finance website WalletHub.com on Tuesday released its list of the states with Best & Worst Taxpayer Return on Investment in 2022.

WalletHub’s researchers put Connecticut as the 8th worst state.

They said they used 30 metrics to compare the quality and efficiency of state government services across five categories, including education, healthy, safety, economy, and infrastructure and pollution. They also factored in the drastically different rates at which people are taxed in each state.

Here’s how the state’s metric rankings led to its overall rank:

43rd in overall return on investment.

47th in total taxes per capita (population age 18+).

6th in education.

13th in health.

6th in safety.

37th in economy.

35th in infrastructure and pollution.

The bottom three worst states on the list were North Dakota, New Mexico and Hawaii.

The top three best states were New Hampshire, Florida and South Dakota.

Check out the complete report on WalletHub’s website here.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.