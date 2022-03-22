Experts give ways to avoid cyber attacks

Conn. (WFSB) - President Biden says there is “evolving intelligence” that Russia might launch cyber-attacks against U.S. companies. Biden says this could be a way of Russia pushing back on the sanctions placed on them.

Experts say cyber-attacks happen every day, but after today’s message, people should be more vigilant.

“They can hold your data for ransom, or they can destroy it. If you don’t have the proper backups, you can be way out of luck and it can set business behind days to weeks to months,” says Tim Colby a senior systems engineer at Kelser Corportation.

Colby says he deals with local companies getting digitally attacked daily. He urges people to choose strong passwords and update their software regularly.

Carolyn Bauer, a Rocky Hill resident, says she had her personal information leaked on Monday. Bauer says she is now going to be extra vigilant.

“I monitor my accounts constantly. I am in my checking account every single day. I make sure things are ok. When I get the alerts that there might be a problem, I check into it and don’t ignore it,” says Bauer.

Bauer says she has multi-factor authentication on which requires extra codes before logging onto an account. President Biden recommends adding more layers of security before it’s too late.

Even though the fear is that Russia might attack energy, banking, or communication companies, experts say everyone is a target on the internet.

“Even if you don’t consider yourself particularly important in regard to information you may have access to those who may directly or indirectly be targeted through you,” says Vahid Behzadan, an assistant professor at the University of New Haven.

Experts say when big companies get hacked, customer information could be a part of the hack.

Biden says there will be consequences if Russia cyber-attacks.

Experts say if you get a message that seems fake, don’t click on that random link.

