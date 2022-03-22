Great Day CT
Firefighters on scene of Willimantic fire

Stock image.
Stock image.(Associated Press)
By Mike Agogliati
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WFSB) - Firefighters from several departments are on scene of a working structure fire in Willimantic.

According to fire officials, firefighters were called to the scene shortly after 9 a.m. for the report of a fire.

Arriving firefighters found smoke and fire coming from 1163 Main Street.

Officials said the road is closed in the area while crews work to put the fire out.

Stay with Eyewitness News for the latest details as soon as they become available.

