Firefighters on scene of Willimantic fire

WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WFSB) - Firefighters from several departments are on scene of a working structure fire in Willimantic.

According to fire officials, firefighters were called to the scene shortly after 9 a.m. for the report of a fire.

Arriving firefighters found smoke and fire coming from 1163 Main Street.

Officials said the road is closed in the area while crews work to put the fire out.

