Infrastructure improvement up for discussion at State Pier

NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - The governor is taking a trip to the State Pier in New London on Tuesday morning to talk about infrastructure.

Gov. Ned Lamont said he’ll participate in a news conference at 10:30 a.m.

Lamont said he plans to talk about the State Pier infrastructure improvement project and provide an update on it.

Last summer, the State Bond Commission green-lit millions $1 billion for various projects. Millions were slated to go toward the State Pier project.

