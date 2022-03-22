Infrastructure improvement up for discussion at State Pier
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - The governor is taking a trip to the State Pier in New London on Tuesday morning to talk about infrastructure.
Gov. Ned Lamont said he’ll participate in a news conference at 10:30 a.m.
Lamont said he plans to talk about the State Pier infrastructure improvement project and provide an update on it.
Last summer, the State Bond Commission green-lit millions $1 billion for various projects. Millions were slated to go toward the State Pier project.
