Officials warn of potential cyberattacks

(WFSB) - As Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine, President Joe Biden is warning businesses to be prepared.

The White House is warning Russia could launch cyber-attacks against the private sector.

One thing to keep in mind is that Russia’s motivation is different here.

While people are usually worried about protecting their personal information, one expert pointed out that Russia isn’t looking for that.

Instead, they’re looking to be disruptive.

It likely means Russia’s targets would be different, think energy, the financial sector, and healthcare; any businesses where a shutdown could create a lot of problems for a lot of people.

The White House did have some tips for businesses on how to be ready, including making sure equipment and information is protected.

This includes using multi-factor authentication for employees looking for remote access.

The next step is to make sure employees are educated on how to protect themselves and what to do if they think something has gone wrong.

One business says that’s already going, because cyber security isn’t anything new.

“We have an IT consultant that helps us with all of our IT needs, and one of the things that they do is run tests on us,” said Heath Grossman, a Certified Financial Planner.

“The spy agencies they have run these attacks, they have well-established hacker gangs in Russia that are carrying them out,” said Frederick Scholl, Professor at Quinnipiac University.

Russia’s target may be large companies, but experts say it’s still always good to protect your personal information.

