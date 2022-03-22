Olympic gold medalist commits to the Travelers Championship

CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - An Olympic gold medalist and the 9th ranked golfer in the world committed to play at the Travelers Championship this summer.

The tournament announced Xander Schauffele;s commitment on Tuesday morning.

Schauffele is a four-time winner on the PGA Tour.

“We’re grateful that Xander will be joining us, and having the Olympic gold medalist in our field is something I’m sure our fans will be excited about,” said Nathan Grube, Travelers Championship tournament director. “We want the best players in the world because they help the tournament reach its goals of generating money for local charities.”

The 28-year-old from San Diego won the gold medal last year by one stroke during the Olympics in Japan.

The 2022 Travelers Championship will be Schauffele’s fourth appearance at TPC River Highlands.

“Xander is one of the world’s best players who consistently performs well in golf’s biggest events,” said Andy Bessette, executive vice president and chief administrative officer at Travelers. “But in addition to all that success, he’s a class act. You could see how much being part of Team USA meant to him and his family, and winning the gold medal was a well-deserved moment.”

Schauffele’s commitment gives the tournament five players in the top 10 of the Official World Golf Ranking. He joins No. 4 Patrick Cantlay, No. 5 Scottie Scheffler, No. 7 Justin Thomas and No. 8 Rory McIlroy in the field.

The Travelers Championship is scheduled to be held June 20-26 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.

For tournament updates, visit TravelersChampionship.com.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.