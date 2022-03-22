Police: Arrests made after carjacking in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Two arrests have been made after a carjacking in West Hartford Tuesday afternoon, police say.

Authorities say the incident happened around 12:34 p.m. at a parking lot on Oakwood Avenue.

The 42-year-old victim told police he arranged to sell his vehicle.

“The victim went to assist a distressed motorist in the parking lot when he was approached by one of the suspects who displayed a handgun and stole the victim’s keys,” West Hartford police said.

The suspects and the distressed motorist then left the scene, police say.

Police say the suspects were operating a silver BMW.

“It appears as if the distressed motorist acted as a distraction,” police said.

The victim was not injured in the incident.

Authorities say the victim’s vehicle was later found in Manchester and two arrests have been made.

The incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the West Hartford Police Department at 860-523-5203. Tips can also be sent to whpdtips@westhartfordct.gov or by calling (860) 570-8969.

