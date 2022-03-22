Great Day CT
Police continue to warn about mailbox thefts

Avon police placed "Be aware" of mail theft signs around town.
Avon police placed "Be aware" of mail theft signs around town.(Avon Police Department)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AVON, CT (WFSB) - Police in towns around the state continue to warn people about mailbox thefts.

The Avon Police Department said it placed signs around town in an effort to inform the public.

“While we understand the convenience of using drop boxes, one of the recommended ways to avoid mail theft is simply bringing your mail directly inside the post office,” Avon police said. “If you do have to use a check for payment, consider using an app on your phone that allows you to take a picture of the check and send directly to the recipient.”

The Avon Police Department has placed these signs around town in efforts to inform the public about mail theft. While...

Posted by Avon Police Department, Connecticut on Wednesday, March 9, 2022

They said anyone with questions about ways to avoid becoming a victim of fraud or a scam can contact them at 860-409-4276.

Last month, police in several towns reported cases of checks that were stolen from post office boxes.

In some cases, the name and money on the checks were altered as part of what was called a “check washing” scheme.

At the time, Simsbury, Canton, Avon, West Hartford, and Glastonbury police all reported cases.

